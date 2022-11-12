HOT SPRINGS — The Ouachita Warriors finished third place while competing in the 2022 Class 2A State Cross Country Championships hosted at Oaklawn Park Infield venue in Hot Springs. The Warrior runners had the third best time overall in the state boys championship division to conclude the 2022 cross country season. The Arkansas State Cross Country Championships is under the direction of the Arkansas Activities Association.
