DONALDSON — For a tough night on the hardwood, the Ouachita Warriors battled fiercely Tuesday night but came up short to the Emerson Pirates 65-41 in senior high boys basketball competition at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.
The Warriors surged to a blazing first quarter start, led by Kaidan Bahr drilling a triple off the backboard from beyond the arc and Kelton Fowler draining a couple of trifectas to spark Ouachita’s outside shooting. Big man Tanner Furr contributed from the post area with a bucket to help the Warriors out score Emerson 13-10 in the first period—leading to a three-point edge Ouachita heading into the second quarter.
