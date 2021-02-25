It was a Warriors' celebration Tuesday on the Ouachita High School AllCare Pharmacy Court as the Ouachita Warriors secured a spot in the postseason to compete in the 1A regional tournament next week at Emerson.
The Warriors prevailed against the Mount Ida Lions 35-33 to tip-off 1A-7 District Tournament action for senior high boys basketball competition. The contest showcased a 32 minute competitive match-up of intensity, aggression and emotional admiration from every spectator in the gym.
