The Ouachita Warriors and Jr. Warriors basketball teams recently have gotten their taste of competition on the hardwood to tip-off the 2020-2021 hoops season at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.
The Warriors and Jr. Warriors hosted Mt. Vernon-Enola at home Friday, October 23 for their season-openers, then welcomed Saline County Home School on Monday for fierce competition on the AllCare Pharmacy Ouachita High School Court.
In senior high boys action, the Warriors have fallen short of victory to begin the season 0-2. The Warriors fell to Mt. Vernon-Enola on Friday, then Monday to Saline County Home School 63-45. Despite a tough start to the season, the Warriors had key players to spark on the hardwood in defeat. For the game against Saline County Home School, Rhett Lee paced the Warriors and led scoring with 12 points for double-figures. Caden Morrison had a strong nine points, Kaden Fulmer contributed eight points, Kelton Fowler added six points and Jared Westbrook contributed four points.
In junior high boys action, the Jr. Warriors secured back-to-back home wins against Mt. Veron-Enola and Saline County Home School to start the season undefeated at 2-0. On Monday against Saline County Home School, the Jr. Warriors prevailed 60-17 for a dominant and impressive 43-point victory. For the game, Jr. Warriors’ Cameron Mattingly led scoring with a monstrous 21 points, Caden Lee dropped 12 points and Trey Cox followed with 10 points for a trio of double-digits. Kaiden Bahr added eights.
Ouachita Warriors basketball is under the direction of head coach Clayton Ray.
Tonight, the Warriors and Jr. Warriors are back for more hoop action at home hosting Maumelle Charter at the OHS Gymnasium.