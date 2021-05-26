Following a spectacular season of achievement on the diamond for 2021, the Ouachita Warriors baseball team had four members earn postseason accolades to represent its program amongst several top performers during the year.
The Warriors’ Fab 4— Keith Miller, Kaden Fulmer, Riley Adams and Kelton Fowler all racked up prestigious honors of recognition by showcasing productive playing making abilities—contributing to the teams’ success during the 2021 baseball season.
Read more story details in Tuesday's May 25 MDR newspaper edition.