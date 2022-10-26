DONALDSON — For Monday night hoops in Warrior country, the Ouachita Warriors soared to a victorious night on the Ouachita High School AllCare Pharmacy Court hosting the Garrett Memorial Christian School Saints in junior and senior high boys basketball competition at OHS Gymnasium.
In junior high boys action, the Jr. Warriors came out with a 70-9 win against a rebuilding Jr. Saints squad. For the game, two Jr. Warrior hoopsters posted in double-figures to lead the surge—Garrett Pickens and Tyler White led scoring with 10 points apiece and Corbin Bahr added eight points.