The Ouachita Warriors displayed a dominant performance Monday to shut out the Mineral Springs Hornets 14-0 to break into the win column in 1A-7 Conference baseball competition at Warrior Field.
For only five innings of play the Warriors defense held the Hornets scoreless with only one hit behind a productive pitching performance from Keith Miller. Miller earned the win allowing only one hit, no runs, four walks, struck out nine batters and threw 43 strikes to heat the strike zone across the plate from the mound.
