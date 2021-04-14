Warriors vs. Mineral Springs baseball pic.1

STOUT PITCHING: Ouachita’s Keith Miller (12) provided a productive pitching performance to earn the win against Mineral Springs in a 14-0 shutout victory in 1A-7 Conference baseball competition at Warrior Field. In five innings of work from the mound, Miller struck out nine batters, launched 43 strikes across home plate, allowing no runs and only one hit.

 Gerren Smith

The Ouachita Warriors displayed a dominant performance Monday to shut out the Mineral Springs Hornets 14-0 to break into the win column in 1A-7 Conference baseball competition at Warrior Field.

For only five innings of play the Warriors defense held the Hornets scoreless with only one hit behind a productive pitching performance from Keith Miller. Miller earned the win allowing only one hit, no runs, four walks, struck out nine batters and threw 43 strikes to heat the strike zone across the plate from the mound.

Read more details in Wednesdays April 14 MDR newspaper edition.

Tags

Recommended for you