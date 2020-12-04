After suffering a 11-point double-digit deficit midway through the second quarter, the Ouachita Warriors rallied back to only trail Mt. Pine 26-22 at halftime on the Ouachita High School AllCare Pharmacy Court. But in the second half, the Red Devils outscored the Warriors 33-18—with Ouachita falling to Mt. Pine 59-40 Tuesday in senior high boys basketball action at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.
The match-up was fast paced the entire 32 minute contest—with pressure defense applied full-court by both teams.
