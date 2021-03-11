Productive offensive and defensive execution led to a comeback win Monday for the Ouachita Warriors in their season home opener defeating the Maumelle Charter Falcons, 6-5 at Warrior Field.
The Warriors tallied six hits on six runs and no errors.
The Warriors also totaled eight stolen bases for a huge spark on base running against the Falcons.
For Maumelle Charter, the Falcons tallied five runs on five hits with three errors to lose the batting battle to the Warriors at the plate.
Read full game highlights in Thursdays March 11 MDR newspaper edition.