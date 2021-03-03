Warriors hoops pic.

READY FOR REGIONALS: Warriors’ Jared Westbrook (11), Kelton Fowler (12), Rhett Lee (20) and Tanner Furr (30) all are pumped up of emotions after winning their district tourney game against Mount Ida to officially cash in their ticket to qualify for the regional tournament.

 Gerren Smith

The Ouachita Warriors were fired up after a victorious effort in their final home performance on the Ouachita High School AllCare Pharmacy Court against Mount Ida Lions in the senior high boys quarterfinals of the 1A-7 District Tournament.

The Warriors would advance to further in the district tourney and fall to Kirby, but make a return trip for postseason tournament play to qualify for regional hoops under the direction of head coach Clayton Ray.

Read more details in Wednesdays March 3 MDR newspaper edition.

