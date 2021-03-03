The Ouachita Warriors were fired up after a victorious effort in their final home performance on the Ouachita High School AllCare Pharmacy Court against Mount Ida Lions in the senior high boys quarterfinals of the 1A-7 District Tournament.
The Warriors would advance to further in the district tourney and fall to Kirby, but make a return trip for postseason tournament play to qualify for regional hoops under the direction of head coach Clayton Ray.
