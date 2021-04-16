For an outstanding display of productive team baseball on the road in Hempstead County Thursday, the Ouachita Warriors took care of business against the Blevins Hornets—recording a 21-0 shutout victory in two innings during 1A-7 Conference competition.
Warriors' Hunter Rook provided the overall top-notch performance pitching a no-hitter and blasting a home run out of Hempstead County for key sparks— offensively and defensively. On the rubber, Rook struck out three batters and threw 17 strikes to ignite the fire from the mound across the plate in two innings of work. Warriors improve to 2-1 in conference.
Read more details in Saturdays April 17 MDR newspaper edition