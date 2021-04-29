The momentum continues to build up with success for the Ouachita Warriors baseball team. The Warriors have been on a hot streak of wins from their performance on the road. Monday, Ouachita was victorious in Spa City against Class 5A Hot Springs 3-2 in eight innings.
Then Tuesday, the Warriors prevailed in their battle against the Kirby Trojans 5-1 in the 1A-7 District Tournament hosted in Mount Ida Ball Park.
The Warriors have advanced to the district tourney championship game scheduled Friday to face host team Mount Ida in a rematch duel from their encounter during league season action.
