The Ouachita Warriors finally made their return to baseball competition Tuesday but split victories on the diamond during an intense encounter on the road in “Cobra Country” against the Fountain Lake Cobras.
In the first game, the Warriors soared to a 11-run double-digit victory against the Fountain Lake Cobras. During five innings of baseball competition, the Warriors racked up 14 runs on 12 hits for an impressive offensive display. Defensively, the Warriors held the Cobras to three runs scored in the third inning with four hits collected with six errors to hand Fountain Lake their defeat. Ouachita scored three runs in the first inning, one run in the second, two runs in the third and four runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings.
Read full story details in Friday's June 18 MDR newspaper edition.