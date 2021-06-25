In an overall team effort of productive play on the diamond Tuesday, the Ouachita Warriors provided a dominant performance in victory while hosting the Hot Spring Trojans 11-4 during summer baseball competition at Warrior Field.
The Warriors had the batting expertise sparking from the batter’s box with Riley Adams knocking out two home runs out of Hot Spring County to lead the offensive execution from the plate.
On mound, Braswell earned the victory while only allowing four hits, one run, walked four batters but recorded 14 strikeouts and threw 60 strikes the heat up the strike zone across the plate.
