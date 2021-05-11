The Ouachita Warriors have taken care of business on the diamond during postseason tournament competition for 2021.
After a successful finish to go 3-0 in the 1A Baseball Region 4 Tournament and captured the regional title the Warriors earned a No. 1 seed in the Class 1A state tournament— aiming for more title glory for their baseball program.
During the regional tournament hosted at the Arkadelphia Youth Sports Complex, the Warriors clinched their state tourney spot after de- feating Bradley 11-4 in the opening round. In the semifinals, the Warriors prevailed in an intense eight inning bout against Taylor 8-7, then convincingly dominated Mount Ida 13-1 in the championship game.
From their performance over the weekend, the Warriors have cruised to an four-game winning streak to improve to 19-16 overall.
