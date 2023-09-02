Glen Rose receives votes for ranking
Week 1: Arkansas Sports Media Football Poll Rankings 2023; Top-ranked Malvern remains with the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A for Week 1
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Panthers 2-0, top Redbugs 40-36
- Leopards victorious in rivalry matchup against Beavers
- Lions dominate in huge win over Rison 49-12
- Leopards, Lady Leopards capture wins; MHS golfers’ Carter Pulley, Aidan Morrison earn medalist honors
- Indians blow past Bulldogs 45-8 in season-home opener
- Lady Leopards, Jr. Lady Cubs sweep wins against Ashdown on the road
- Conference ‘W’! Lady Panthers shine in home-opener, sweep wins against Jacksonville LH
- Week 1: Arkansas Sports Media Football Poll Rankings 2023; Top-ranked Malvern remains with the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A for Week 1
Popular Content
Articles
- Anthony Timberlands facing big penalties for incidents at Arkansas sawmills
- Leopards victorious in rivalry matchup against Beavers
- Lions dominate in huge win over Rison 49-12
- Panthers 2-0, top Redbugs 40-36
- Pine Bluff Street residents meet with MPD to voice concerns and discuss potential for Neighborhood Watch program
- Happy Valley nursing license revoked by the state
- Kiwanis Holiday Market moving to the Fall
- Arkansas vs. Texas: Top-ranked No. 1 Leopards edged in showdown by Walnut Grove Wildcats, 57-54
- Attention: Reynolds Metal Retirees and Past Employees
- Community comes together for Baptist Health's annual Steak Soiree
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.