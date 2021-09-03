After an exciting opening week of Arkansas High School football for Week 0, the Arkansas Sports Media Football Poll has featured its rankings for all classifications for Week 1.
Four of Hot Spring County schools— Malvern, Poyen and Magnet Cove received votes of consideration in their respective classifications for Week 1.The Malvern Leopards and the Glen Rose Beavers will square off in their historic and traditionally rivalry game this Friday for their season-openers to kick off the 2021 football season. Both teams anticipate a huge battle of competitive competition on the gridiron—with a fan base of support from both communities packing up Claude Mann Stadium.
Read full story in Wednesday's September 1 MDR newspaper edition.