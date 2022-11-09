Local football teams gear up for 2022 state playoffs—
It’s Week 11, which means the state football playoffs have arrived for a new season, a new mindset and a new outlook at the ultimate prize—a state championship. Week 11 is the most exciting time on the gridiron for this Friday night of Arkansas High School football competition.
The Arkansas Sports Media Football Poll has featured its rankings for all classifications for Week 11.
This week, the area will have four of its “Fab 5” high school football teams—
Malvern, Glen Rose, Bismarck, Magnet Cove and Poyen — returning for action on the gridiron to highlight “Friday Night Lights” competition.
Once again, the all area five football programs are journeying back to the postseason for the third straight season to ignite the county with excitement for the 2022 football playoffs.
Read more story details and see full rankings in Wednesday's November 9 MDR newspaper edition.