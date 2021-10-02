HSC Friday Night Lights Football Scoreboard logo pic.

HSC Friday Night Lights Football Scoreboard

Malvern 22

Haskell HG 13 

 

Magnet Cove 7

Hazen 20

 

Poyen 30

Dierks 28

 

Bismarck 42

Jessieville 51

 

 

Glen rose 40

Genoa central 7

 

