Week 6: Hot Spring County Friday Night Lights Football Scoreboard
Malvern 8
Ashdown 21
Magnet Cove 12
Mount Ida 0
Poyen 32
Cross County 14
Bismarck 7
Glen Rose 35
Updated: October 10, 2021 @ 1:05 am
