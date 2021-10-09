Scoreboard logo pic.

Week 6: Hot Spring County Friday Night Lights Football Scoreboard

Malvern 8

Ashdown 21

 

Magnet Cove 12

Mount Ida 0

 

Poyen 32

Cross County 14

 

Bismarck 7

Glen Rose 35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you