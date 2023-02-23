MONTICELLO — The No. 2 seed Glen Rose Lady Beavers overcame the home-court advantage in their state tournament qualifying match-up Thursday night and defeated the No. 3 seed Drew Central Lady Pirates 32-29 in the 3A-4 Sr. Girls Region Basketball Tournament hosted at Drew Central High School in Monticello.
We're headed to the 'Big Dance'! Lady Beavers clinch state tournament spot, beat Drew Central 32-29 at regionals
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
