The Magnet Cove Panthers and Lady Panthers senior high squads with the Jr. Panthers provided dominating performances on the road in 5-2A Conference hoops against Mt. Pine last Friday before the Christmas holiday break in basketball competition.
Magnet Cove basketball head coach Matt Williamson was impressed by the effort defensively all of the hoops team displayed on the road to secure dominating and convincing victories. Read full game details and coach Williamson's perspective about Magnet Cove's performances in Saturdays December 26 MDR newspaper edition.