In the debut performance to begin the 2022-23 basketball season, the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers prevailed against Ouachita 54-44 behind a huge spark from point guard Ella Williamson— pouring 24 points as the game’s top performer. Teammate Izzy Sawyer contributed 15 points and nailed a trey from beyond the arc to post double-figures to lead the Lady Panthers in victory. Marleigh McCutcheon added seven points and knocked down a key trey from downtown. Haley McCauley (one trey) and senior Brianna Ramthun each had six points apiece. Neaira Walls posted five points, and senior Emily Cook chipped in two points.
Despite the Lady Warriors defeat, Ouachita had three players to post in double-figures with Olivia Waters leading the way with 15 points, Rylee Gray and standout senior Emma Williams both dropped 12 points apiece. Williams also drilled three trey’s from beyond the arc.