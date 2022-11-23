MAGNET COVE — In the main event of a three-home stanza of in-county basketball action Monday, the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers edged off their rival Glen Rose Lady Beavers 47-43 for a fired up senior high girls contest at Magnet Cove High School Gymnasium.
It was a guard duel between Magnet Cove’s star point guard Ella Williamson and Glen Rose’s scoring machine Ashlee Stafford—both igniting huge productive performances as the only players to post in double-figures during their rivalry encounter on the court in Magnet Cove. Williamson finished with 18 points and swished three triples beyond the arc to lead Magnet Cove to its four-point win.