MALVERN— The Malvern Athletic Department hosted its 33rd Annual Golf Tournament Saturday for a successful fun and exciting event of competition for 18-holes of golf at the Malvern Country Club.
The 3-Person Scramble featured more than 30 teams participating divided into Two Flights of competition.
The overall winners of the tournament were from the Orange Flight First place team Mike Golden, Brian Golden, and Darryl Baker.
The overall tournament winners received a trophy. Also, top place finishers were awarded prizes.
Proceeds from the tournament help benefit the Malvern Athletic Department.
See coverage in Wednesday's August 11 MDR newspaper edition.