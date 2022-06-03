MALVERN —As their final project of the school year, Malvern EAST students Shayla Wise and Kylie Barbary at Wilson Intermediate School collaborated together to organize an award ceremony to honor the achievements of the students who participated in the Special Olympics from Special Education Teacher Ms. Shannon McCloud.
The Special Olympics was held in April and hosted at the track and field venue at Hot Springs Lakeside School District. Ms. McCloud is a special education teacher at WIS and her students shined in multiple events during the Special Olympics.
