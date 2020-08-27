HSC County Clerk Sandy Boyette pic.

Hot Spring County Clerk Sandy Boyette test out a sample ballot in the DS200 machine to make sure it works properly when voters cash in their ballot Tuesday.

 Gerren Smith

The Hot Spring County Election Commissioners with HSC County Clerk Sandy Boyette, and HSC Deputy of Elections Liz Pfeiffer met recently to test two ExpressVote and DS200 machines to prepare for the upcoming Rockport special election September 8 at the Hot Spring County Election Office. Read more details in Thursdays August 27 MDR newspaper edition.

