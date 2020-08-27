The Hot Spring County Election Commissioners with HSC County Clerk Sandy Boyette, and HSC Deputy of Elections Liz Pfeiffer met recently to test two ExpressVote and DS200 machines to prepare for the upcoming Rockport special election September 8 at the Hot Spring County Election Office. Read more details in Thursdays August 27 MDR newspaper edition.
featured
Staff tests voting machines ahead of Rockport election
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
Gerren Smith
Reporter
