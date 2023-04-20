SPRINGDALE— Glen Rose Beaver standout wrestler Lakoda Caldwell competed at the 2023 Arkansas Freestyle/Greco State Wrestling Championships and finished second place amongst 37 teams represented this past weekend at Har-Ber High School in Springdale.
Caldwell advanced his way to the finals of the wrestling championships and squared off against a wrestler from Cabot.
Glen Rose head wrestling coach Doug McGuire stated that Caldwell has come a long way in three years and now will be representing Arkansas at Nationals at the FargoDome, Fargo, North Dakota in July.
Read about Caldwell in Thursday's April 20 MDR newspaper edition.