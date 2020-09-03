Despite heavy rain and severe thunderstorm weather conditions on Tuesday, registered voters in Rockport continued to vote during early voting for Rockport’s special election at the Hot Spring County Election office building. Early voting continues today and Friday beginning at 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the election office located at 230 W. Second Street in Malvern. Read more in Thursdays September 3 MDR newspaper edition.
featured
Storm does not keep early voters away
Gerren Smith
Reporter
