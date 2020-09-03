Rockport special election early voting pic.1

The scene of heavy rain on the road outside the Hot Spring County Election Office in Malvern during early voting for Rockport special election Tuesday.

 Gerren Smith

Despite heavy rain and severe thunderstorm weather conditions on Tuesday, registered voters in Rockport continued to vote during early voting for Rockport’s special election at the Hot Spring County Election office building. Early voting continues today and Friday beginning at 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the election office located at 230 W. Second Street in Malvern. Read more in Thursdays September 3 MDR newspaper edition.

