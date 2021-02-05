Malvern, AR (72104)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.