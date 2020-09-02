Farmers Bank and Trust donation pic.

Pictured, left to right, Brandi Ray - AVP Retail Loan Officer, Tammy Denham – Executive Director of Boys and Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County, Scott White – Malvern Market President, Andi Whitman – Branch Manager.

Farmers Bank and Trust Malvern Market donated $3,000 to the Malvern Boys and Girls club to fund 20 student scholarships for the upcoming school year. See donation presentation in Wednesdays September 2 MDR newspaper edition. 

