The Call for Garland and Hot Spring Counties hosted a community event where representatives welcomed visitors to the designated room for the call mall in Hot Spring County inside Second Baptist Church. Pictured, Diane Wright, County Coordinator for Garland and Hot Spring County; Natalie Marks, Call Mall Coordinator for Hot Spring County; Cathie Tillery, secretary at Second Baptist Church in Malvern; and Tammy Harrell, pastor of Magnet Cove United Methodist Church and call mall volunteer.