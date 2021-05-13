To commemorate the blessing and impact from establishing a location to help bring awareness of foster care in Hot Spring County, The Call in Garland and Hot Spring Counties hosted a community event inside the Second Baptist Church—which is the headquarters for the The Call Mall in Hot Spring County.
This event was open to foster/adoptive families or anyone that has been interested about The Call.
May, which is Foster Care Awareness Month, presented a significant effect to host this event and welcome others in the community to embrace the impact of what foster care is all about.
