Roy and Melanie Hale are Malvern residents, faith-based missionaries and founders of 3H Ministries, where their mission is “to revive spirits through the hope, healing and happiness found only in Jesus Christ.” The Hales fulfill that mission through active involvement with various ministries at their local church, First Baptist Church in Malvern, and through construction projects and community outreach they perform during mission trips to San Pedro, Belize, each summer.
Roy and Melanie also do ministerial work and offer others the same opportunity at The Cabin 3H in Benton, which is a gorgeous event center they own that is available for events such as weddings, showers and corporate gatherings. They host men’s Bible studies and marriage enrichment classes at the facility, and they invite others to partner with them through this vehicle to spread the love and hope of Jesus far and wide.
Their latest endeavor is their first-ever illustrated book titled “His Name is Coal,” which they will be making available this Saturday at the Malvern-HSC Library during a local authors’ book signing event taking place from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Hale's book is “a family read-aloud book with a heartwarming story of a boy and his dog,” and features artwork by 17-year-old Mackenzie Wood, whom Roy recruited for the effort after meeting her by chance at a local printer shop one day and seeing her beautiful illustrations.
“His Name is Coal” is a spiritually-based, fictional tale inspired by Roy’s childhood and the couple’s imagination. It has 16 chapters that are a quick and easy read, just right for the whole family to sit together and enjoy.
“It is a sweet story about a boy and his dog, and their adventures as they grow up in the country, and we designed it to be a family read-aloud book,” Melanie said.
At the end of each chapter, readers will find a featured Bible verse, a family discussion topic and a suggested activity, all of which are included to ignite thoughtful, engaging communication and bring the spiritual family unit closer together—and closer to Christ.
“It’s a book designed to bring a time to families where they can sit down and spend time together and lay down some family values, and it is a Christian book, as well,” Melanie said.
Roy is a natural storyteller and talented singer/songwriter, so the creative transition to authoring a book such as this comes as no surprise, especially as it gives the couple a chance to further their faith-based mission. They idea to expand the book’s purpose came after Roy and Melanie read it aloud a few times for friends and family.
“We would read it aloud with people, like with his mom and his dad, and it would spark really good conversation, a lot of emotion,” Melanie said. “It was just a special family time together, and when we started editing it, I told him, ‘You know, this could really be a great Christian family read-aloud book, and there’s so many things pulling families apart, that we need things that draw families together.’ “
The Hales independently published the book through Xulon Press. It’s currently available at Barnes & Noble through pre-order with a release date of Dec. 10, but the book signing this Saturday is a perfect time to get a signed copy directly from the authors before that intended release date.
Amazon pre-orders seem to have reached capacity but may be available again in the coming weeks or after the release date. Pre-orders can be made at this time by going to www.barnesandnoble.com.
Stopping by Saturday’s event at the library is a great idea because it will also feature the likes of Robert Campbell, local native and creator of several scary tales, including the frightful period piece set in our very own Magnet Cove, “Legend of the Cove Witch”; and Gretchen Ritchey, former editor of the MDR and an extremely gifted artist who will be showcasing her first book as well, “Maude’s life on the farm.” Signed copies of impressive works by local talented authors—what better Christmas gift could there be?
Roy and Melanie are looking forward to the book-signing at the library, and even more excited to share “His Name is Coal” with the local community, because they want all the blessings of Christ and His message to come to Malvern.
“It’s been our prayer with ‘His Name is Coal’ that it brings families together and helps establish healthy legacies within families,” Melanie said. “Especially, you know, we’ve been praying for Malvern and praying it’s a city that turns to God.”