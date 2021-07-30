Longtime City of Malvern employee Bearl White was honored Wednesday with a retirement reception at the Malvern Street Department headquarters building. White devoted 32 years of service working with the Malvern Street Department.
The City of Malvern Street Department, including Mayor Brenda J. Weldon, Street Superintendent Mike Smith and family members of White celebrated to congratulate and wish him a happy retirement with cake and ice cream.
He worked with the Malvern Street Department from 1989 until 2021.
See retirement reception in Thursday's July 29 MDR newspaper edition.