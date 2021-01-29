A Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash confirmed that an individual who caused Walmart in Malvern to be placed on lockdown as been arrested.
The individual was arrested on East Page Ave, Cash said.
The suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male, was reportedly involved in an attempted robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Garland County before hijacked a vehicle with a female driver. The man reportedly made the woman withdraw money at an ATM before dropping him off at Walmart in Malvern, Cash said.
Cash said the man was described as wearing blue jeans, carrying a jacket and having a gold pistol.