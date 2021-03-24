After a local man fought for his life and beat COVID-19, his family organized a parade in his honor.
Douglas Casey, 70, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 20, 2020.
"Today was one of the best days of my life", said Douglas Casey. "I would like to thank my niece Casey Caradine and my daughter Karla for getting me to the hospital as quickly as they did. Had they not made the decision to take me, this would have had a different outcome."
He was discharged from the hospital on February 24, 2021.
Read full story and details in Tuesdays March 23 MDR newspaper edition.